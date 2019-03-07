Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Open your mind and heart to the universe and you will get the answers you seek. Don't be afraid to think outside the box! Your birthday will be the perfect excuse to gather your friends and family together under one roof. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9, 12, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Inspiration will be difficult to find today. You will have to go out of your way to get those creative juices flowing, but it will be worth it when you do. A trip to an art gallery or museum may be just what you need. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A romantic getaway will be a great way to put some spice back into your relationship. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to financial matters, making this an excellent time for investments. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The wheel of life will continue to roll on no matter how hard you may want things to be different. You can either learn to roll along with it, or be crushed in its path. The choice is up to you. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



This will be a good time to change things up. Don't be afraid to get rid of those things that are not working for you. A brighter future can be yours if you are willing to take a long hard look at yourself. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It might be hard to believe, considering the chaos in your life right now, but luck has actually been on your side lately. It will be important to keep your eyes peeled or you will overlook an easy-to-miss opportunity that is coming your way today. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not allow emotion to cloud your judgement today. If you blindly follow your heart wherever it goes, it just might lead you off the side of a tall cliff. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A younger member of the family may be in need of your advice. They will appreciate it if you speak to them like you would another adult. You may need to step up and take charge if you want to seal an important financial deal today. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



All your hard work is about to pay off as it looks like a promotion is in your future. Things are not set in stone just yet though, so keep your nose to the grindstone for the time being. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although your schedule has been very busy lately, do not forget to make time for those that deserve your attention. If you continue to put things off, you may discover that those closest to you have already moved on without you. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Living up to your mistakes may hurt, but will do far less damage than trying to cover them up. Activities that get your heart pumping will prove to be great sources of excitement and fun. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Love will not come looking for you. You will have to put yourself out there by dating around a bit. Remember, going on a date with someone doesn't mean you have to marry him or her. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



While you may have set some unrealistic goals for yourself, this is precisely why you will go far in life. You will accomplish far more than others who try for less. ✭✭✭

