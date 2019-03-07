Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Make sure you get in some rest and relaxation this weekend as this will help you perform better at work during the coming week. You will not regret it if you give your creativity free rein. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 13, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not expect to get any free lunches this week. You will have to fight tooth and nail for every inch of progress, so make sure you are mentally prepared. A tight budget will be the best weapon when dealing with financial woes. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although you may be facing a number of issues, put them aside for now and just enjoy the weekend. Your worries and problems will still be there when the work week begins, so wasting time thinking about them when you should be having fun will help no one. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not take the good things in your life for granted. Make sure you take time out this weekend to show those closest to you just how much they mean to you. Music will be a great source of inspiration. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



While the arrival of the weekend means it's time to have some fun and let your worries go, you still have a bit of unfinished business to take care of before you can drop everything. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will have to stand strong if you want to keep people from taking advantage of your giving nature this weekend. If someone asks too much of you, do not hesitate to turn them down. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



This weekend should be about focusing on family, relationships and love. Consider picking up a little something for that special someone. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Time spent at home this weekend will allow you to reestablish family bonds. Your financial luck is on the rise. This is a good time to look into real estate investments. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



If a new situation has you feeling out of your depth, talking to someone more experienced than yourself may help you find your bearings. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Finding love takes courage. If you see someone who catches your eye, why not go and introduce yourself? Lady Luck will favor the bold this weekend. Do not be afraid to take risks that others would avoid. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will experience several setbacks before you are finally able to cross the goal line. Your focus right now should be on staying true to your path even though times are tough. An opportunity for romance will present itself to you. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



This weekend will be a great time for making some positive changes in your life, such as starting a new exercise program or quitting smoking. Education will be the key to getting ahead in both your professional and personal lives. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will only have one chance to make a good first impression when meeting new people this weekend, so make sure you look your best when heading out. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

