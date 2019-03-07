‘Green Book’ ignites moviegoers’ passion... for fried chicken

Director Peter Farrelly probably never imagined that when his film Green Book debuted in China roughly two weeks after winning the Oscar for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards what would impress Chinese audiences the most would be the scenes depicting fried chicken.



Since its debut in mainland cinemas on March 1, the film has won the hearts of Chinese audiences. According to news site Phoenix New Media, Green Book grossed more than 100 million yuan ($14.9 million) in its first three days at the box office. Moreover, the film has received score of 8.9/10 with 266,177 reviews on Chinese media review site Douban.



Although reviews indicate that moviegoers have been impressed by the story itself, over on Chinese social media the biggest hit has been the film's fried chicken.



The topic "I want to eat fried chicken after watching Green Book" topped Sina Weibo's trending topics list at noon on Wednesday. A number of netizens admitted that the three scenes in which people eat fried chicken in the film had stimulated their already-voracious appetites.



"Is there anyone who, like me, wanted fried chicken after watching Green Book?" netizen Wujiyingpin wrote in a post on Sina Weibo that received more than 10 thousand comments, over 9,000 reposts and more than 40,000 likes.



"I went to KFC immediately after watching," commented netizen hhHuangni.



"Me too! But the chicken was not as delicious as it in the film," replied more than a few netizens.



This is not the first time that the entertainment industry has sparked Chinese audiences' appetites. Back in 2014, fried chicken and beer became a popular snack in China due to the food's appearance in the immensely popular South Korean TV series My Love from the Star.





