Sotheby’s previews its upcoming Hong Kong spring auction

Untitled by Zao Wouki Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's

From traditional Chinese paintings to contemporary works and even items from pop culture... Sotheby's auction house brought a preview of its upcoming spring auction to Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.Beijing-born artist Zao Wouki's 1958 work Untitled is set to go under the hammer during Sothby's Modern Art Evening Sale on March 31 in Hong Kong.A part of The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York's collection, the painting will go up for auction for the first time ever.One of the rarely-seen large-sized works from the artist's "oracle bone period," the painting shows the painter's sharp and distinct brush strokes.For the Fine Classical Chinese Paintings auction that will take place on April 1, Landscape after the Four Yuan Masters by Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) painter Qian Weicheng, Geese by the Hibiscus by late Ming (1368-1644), early Qing painter Zhu Da, also known as Bada Shanren, and several fan paintings will also be put up for sale.