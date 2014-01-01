Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth drivers

Dialog Semiconductor is targeting new growth opportunities from home healthcare to gaming consoles following a $600 million deal to cut its exposure to Apple, said CEO Jalal Bagherli.



The Anglo-German chip designer struck the deal in October with Apple, which accounts for three-quarters of its revenue, helping it to weather an iPhone sales downturn better than other suppliers to the smartphone maker.



Dialog said the business that will remain after it transfers a team of programmers and patents to Apple should show strong growth in 2019, weighted toward the second half of the year.



Dialog joins a small but growing number of chipmakers forecasting stronger demand later in the year, in a sector hit by the US-China trade dispute and weakness in the car and smartphone industries.



Nvidia and AMD have both given optimistic 2019 outlooks in the past few weeks.



Dialog is working with four pharmaceuticals firms to develop connected health applications, as well as with two gaming companies to provide power chips for their next gaming consoles, Bagherli said.



The connected health devices would monitor blood pressure, check glucose levels or administer insulin doses for diabetic patients without them having to visit a hospital, he said in an interview.



These are part of the so-called Internet of Things - or smart devices and sensors that can be managed remotely and are expected to proliferate as fifth-generation mobile networks are launched in the years ahead.



The Apple deal, expected to close in the first half of the year, will hand Dialog a cash windfall to back its transition to a smaller, more diversified business.



"We find this transformation of Dialog's business compelling, and think its current valuation overly discounts the risk associated with the company's evolving business model," Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner said in a note.



Dialog earlier forecast a single-digit percentage decline in revenue this year, reflecting weaker iPhone sales. This forecast topped a consensus view among analysts for a 9 percent fall.



Apple had shocked the sector in November by warning of slow year-end sales and did so again on January 3 when it issued its first sales warning in 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.



Those warnings hit shares in other European suppliers, like Austria's AMS, while weak automotive markets have also weighed on larger players like Infineon and STMicroelectronics.



Some industry players have forecast a quick, V-shaped rebound in demand although persistent weakness in measures of industrial activity such as purchasing managers indexes and inventory builds suggest a recovery may be slow.





