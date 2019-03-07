Chinese musicians to present US debut of pipa, cello concerto in NY

A series of concerto concerts featuring Chinese cello superstar Yo-Yo Ma and pipa virtuoso Wu Man is currently underway in New York March 6-9, marking the US premiere of Chinese composer Zhao Lin's A Happy Excursion, a concerto for cello, orchestra and the pipa, a four-stringed Chinese musical instrument.With Ma and Wu as soloists, the concert is a New York Philharmonic co-commission with the Beijing Music Festival and Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra.A Happy Excursion gets its name from a name-sake Chinese essay by Taoist philosopher Chuang Tzu, which highlights the pursuit of self-enjoyment and freedom, instead of fame and wealth.With Yu Long as conductor, the concert includes Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's Prelude to Khovanshchina, an opera he wrote based on historical sources, and Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, Pathetique.As the chief conductor of the China Philharmonic Orchestra, Yu founded the Beijing Music Festival in 1998, an annual musical event that has become well-known across the world.Ma and his Silk Road Ensemble, founded in 1998, have gathered artists from around the world who create music that engages the many traditions of their home nations.Wu is a member of the Silk Road Ensemble. The musician has made great efforts to combine traditional and contemporary music with pipa in a bid to preserve and create awareness of China's ancient musical traditions.