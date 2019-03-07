Pritzker Prize architect Arata Isozaki and Shanghai’s ‘wonton wrapper’

Arata Isozaki Photo: IC

The Shanghai Himalayas Center Photo: IC

On Tuesday, prominent Japanese architect Arata Isozaki was awarded the Pritzker Prize, one of the highest honors in the field of architecture. One of the most influential contemporary architects in the world, his work and new ideas have never failed to amaze the world.Among his abundant works, people in China may be most familiar with the Shanghai Symphony Hall, which locals have given the nickname "The Wonton Wrapper."The curved saddle-shaped building opened to the public in 2014, marking the 135th anniversary of Asia's oldest orchestra - the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. Located in the former Shanghai French Concession area, the splendid concert hall is composed of two areas - a main hall and a chamber hall that seat 1,200 and 400 guests respectively.With its roof bearing a resemblance to a wonton wrapper, the symphony hall blends in with the historical buildings in the neighborhood with its sleek design. The exterior of the building is highlighted with terracotta bricks and a Chinese garden, which accentuate the beauty of the neighborhood.To maintain harmony between the symphony hall and the other historic buildings in the area, the designer aimed to limit the height of the hall.More than two-thirds of its construction was carried out under the ground. However, the local subway posed challenges to the design given the vibration and noise as the shortest distance between the building and the subway system is a mere six meters.Therefore, the main and chamber halls sit on structural isolation springs to offset the vibration and the noise, almost as if a mattress has been added between the building and the subway system. This is the first time such a design has been used in the Chinese mainland.Working with preeminent acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, Isozaki was able to give the halls both rich acoustics and clarity of sound, two acoustical goals that are regarded as quite challenging to pull off at the same time. In the hopes of providing audiences with the ultimate concert experience, the two masters worked side by side for more than a year, running tests on computers more than 100 times."We are not designing a building. Instead, we are making a musical instrument," Toyota noted in 2014 while running acoustical test for the building.Aside from the Shanghai Symphony Hall, the Shanghai Himalayas Center is another work in the city designed by Isozaki.The impressive landmark was designed to be a multi-functional cultural complex, hosting two five-star hotels, a shopping, art theater, museums and office space. The defining point of the complex is the curving, central part of the building, which look like caves.In addition to his design, the architect's special bond with Shanghai can be traced back to his father, who studied in this city. Some of his relatives have also visited or studied in the city. In interviews, Isozaki has stated he hopes his work can inspire Chinese architects to decorate the city with more creative designs.Other than Shanghai, Isozaki has designed buildings in different cities throughout China.The Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum and Capital City Museum in Beijing, the Shenzhen Cultural Center and the Harbin Concert Hall are all extraordinary work from Isozaki.