Spying bogey demonizes Chinese in US

In late Feburary, Carol Christ, chancellor of the University of California at Berkeley, sent out an e-mail to students, faculty and staff, calling on them to "not become any less welcoming to students, staff, faculty, visiting scholars, and other members of our community who come from those countries, or for whom those countries are an ancestral home."



The e-mail, entitled "Reaffirming our support for Berkeley's international community," was clearly triggered by negative comments against some Chinese-American faculty members and researchers that indicated they were spying for China. And it also noted that the school had earlier received similar complaints from faculty members and researchers of Middle Eastern heritage.



"As California's own dark history teaches us, an automatic suspicion of people based on their national origin can lead to terrible injustices," Christ said in the e-mail.



The statement was reported by many media outlets in China but few mainstream media in the US mentioned it at all. It deserves more attention because it reflects both the darkness and the glimmering light juxtaposing during a critical period in the US. What eventually prevails is not only going to affect the lives of the five million Chinese-Americans in the US but also how the US fares in comparison to other countries in the advanced high-tech world.



The UC Berkeley statement is one more piece of evidence that the tightening scrutiny and rising distrust of Chinese living in the US amid the turmoil of Sino-US relations has begun dripping corrosive acid into the everyday life of ordinary people.



Details of the incident at UC Berkeley were not revealed to the public except for the sketchy picture portrayed to the Berkeley students newspaper The Daily Californian by a college spokesperson.



It involved faculty from the College of Engineering, and the catalyst was an insensitive joke. But this was already a chilling circumstance - jokes by people who may not necessarily intend to offend anyone are often an accurate indicator of how deeply an idea has stuck in people's mind.



Outside the campus, the drumbeat of "catching the Chinese spies" struck by the White House is still building up.



A recent report by the US Senate calls for the Department of Justice to consider requiring Confucius Institutes - learning centers funded by Beijing in American universities - and their employees, to register as foreign agents. The FBI's interviewing and assessing Chinese-American scholars participating in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which recruits international experts to help develop tech and innovation in China, is still on. And the panic alarm sounded by high-ranking officials from FBI leaders to President Donald Trump himself explicitly or implicitly has placed under suspicion not only individual Chinese scholars and students but also a whole lot of them.



All of this means the false image that all Chinese are suspicious is only going to be reinforced in the near future.



But on the bright side, more and more Americans seem to have realized that the "red scare" has been overblown.



With one third of its international students from China, UC Berkeley's reaction is not only on paper. The College of Engineering plans to hold a workshop later this month against profiling Chinese-Americans based on their ethnicity.



The number of prominent figures warning of the risks is growing.



At the end of last year, when the Hoover Institute issued the report, "Chinese Influence & American Interests: Promoting Constructive Vigilance" portraying China as a threat, Susan Shirk, one of the report's authors, attached a "dissenting opinion" to warn of "an anti-Chinese version of the Red Scare that would put all ethnic Chinese under a cloud of suspicion."



The Asia Society report "Course Correction: Toward an Effective and Sustainable China Policy," which was released in February to recommend the US take on "smart competition" with China, also called on people not to overreact and demonize China and Chinese-Americans.



All countries in the world worry about espionage and rightly so. One of the oldest weapons in the intelligence handbook, spying still plays a ubiquitous role in today's world. There are spies caught in both China and the US working for the Americans or the Chinese but they aren't all Chinese or Western.



In December last year, Elizabeth C. Economy, director for Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations invited Julie Yao, a student of Columbia University who was interning with her, to post a guest blog on the website of the Council, entitled: "The Trump Administration Is Wrong About Chinese International Students," and warning the spy panic in the US may send more American-trained Chinese home to work for their home country.



That is a big loss for the US, especially at a time President Trump is trying to switch the immigration system of the country to a merit-based one, maintain its leading role in tech and innovation, and "make America great again."



The author is a New York-based journalist. rong_xiaoqing@hotmail.com

