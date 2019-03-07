Some improvement in women’s condition, but much more needs to be achieved

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

As I waited in the seemingly unending queue at the toilet, I thought about what it means to celebrate International Women's Day every year. It is not just a way to realize that we need more toilets, to show respect for women and to acknowledge their contributions to family, society and the country. The day should also be a reminder of what we still must do in order to keep making progress to ensure edging closer to gender equality. It should also address the distortion of feminism.I cringe whenever this "girl power" narrative and Women's Day are used to bash the other gender since this only intensifies the gender war. I believe that to elevate the status of women, men and especially those in power, must be involved. If they find it hard to understand our plight, this is where women can step in and contribute.The MeToo movement has in some way given a good excuse for men to avoid women. I heard from a friend how some men in her company are avoiding or politely declining to train and mentor young female employees. I couldn't help but think about the great male mentors I have and the fresh perspective they could provide.I have always admired Chinese women. Listening to my grandmother, aunties and mother's struggles made me realize that in many cases women indeed hold up half the sky. However, like the injustice faced by men who hesitate to talk about domestic violence (yes, guys can be victims), the Chinese society and other females have a way to reach out and help one another.It's good to learn that officials are talking about allowing children born out of wedlock to have hukou and to allow single women to legally bear children, as well as banning probing questions around a woman's martial status.In some way, such personal information such as marital status, photo, sexual orientation and the like should never make it onto a CV. Despite this, there will always be companies who would ask if you are married? Why are you single? Do you have a boyfriend? Do you want children? This deep-rooted mind-set will take time to change.Hiring should be based on ability, not gender. The social pressure and outdated views of women do not do any good to China's population. With rising costs and lack of child care facilities, women need support in giving birth and bringing up kids.It was a pleasant surprise to know that of 2,975 deputies for the 13th NPC, 742 are women - 24.94 percent of the total. What is even better is that this proportion has been on the rise since the 10th NPC. This rise is the first step to having more females in positions of power to truly do something concrete for their own sex.While it is true that inequality still exists due to a clash with deep-rooted traditional and cultural values, predominantly found in Asia, geography is not a determinant of how badly the issue needs attention. Listening to how much my Japanese friend fears marriage because it means the end of her career, and the treatment she receives from her employer who looks down not only on working women but also on single mothers, and being told that in Japan, females constitute a higher percentage of the working poor, I understand their pain. Knowing about the preference for boys over girls in India and South Korea and hearing similar stories - to this day - of those in China, makes me sometimes wonder what we are doing to change.As March 8 approaches, advertisements, special deals, coupons, discounts on make-up, hairdressing and products used by women are on the rise. The commercial side will always be there. I just wish we don't have to get caught up in this since every day can be Women's Day. The last thing International Women's Day needs is to be an occasion for shopping.The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn