Trump warns Kim over ‘rebuilding’ of North Korea rocket site

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would be "very, very disappointed" with North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
if reports that work is underway to rebuild a long-range rocket site are confirmed.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said "it's too early to see" if the information about work at the North Korean site is true. Warning he'd be disappointed, he added: "I don't think I will be, but we'll see what happens."
Trump and Kim met last week in Vietnam to negotiate on getting rid of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, but the summit broke up early with no progress.
Researchers say that rebuilding of the facility has been underway since the summit and may have started before the Vietnam meeting.
"This facility had been dormant since August 2018, indicating the current activity is deliberate and purposeful," said researchers at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Researchers said that the activity may be intended to "demonstrate resolve in the face of US rejection" of the North's request for an easing of sanctions in return for some dismantlement of nuclear weapons infrastructure.
Kim had agreed to shutter the Sohae missile test site at a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in
in Pyongyang, as part of confidence-building measures, and satellite pictures in August had suggested workers were already dismantling an engine test stand at the facility.
But CSIS said building activity is now "evident" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, from where Pyongyang launched satellites in 2012 and 2016.
China on Wednesday said that it hopes all parties concerned can adhere to political dialogue to resolve the Korean Peninsula
issue, meet each other halfway and work together to promote the denuclearization of the peninsula.
Lu Kang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told Wednesday's media briefing that since last year North Korea has taken some positive measures toward denuclearization, worth applauding.