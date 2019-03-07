Political advisor calls for supervision of online education as users increase

Hu Wei, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for special regulations and policies on online education, the China Education Daily reported.



"Online education has met people's need for personalized learning, but problems such as inconsistent education quality have set back the development of the industry," Hu said.



More than 200 million Chinese people are opting for online education, according to the 43rd Statistical Report on the Internet Development in China released by China Internet Network Information Center on February 28.



Driven by the government, the scale of online education in China continues to expand.



Other figures show that applications such as WeChat have become a major channel through which students get access to online education, and the number of people taking online courses through their mobile phones increased by 63.3 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year. That's 96.5 percent of online education users.



Benefiting from technologies such as voice recognition and cloud storage, various forms of education provide students a diverse range of content containing more applicable and enjoyable teaching methods.

