CPPCC members call acceleration of China's social credit system

A man walks past an exhibit for the Credit Reference Center of the People's Bank of China. Photo: VCG

Chinese political advisors from economic sectors have called for attaching greater significance to and stepping up construction of the country's social credit system to promote financial supply-side structural reform and quality economic development.During panel discussions among Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) members from economic sectors on Wednesday, Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said that the construction of the social credit system is a key aspect of the country's financial supply-side structural reform.Shang Fulin, director of the CPPCC Economic Affairs Committee, suggested the committee give this task higher priority in advisory proposals.China's social credit system construction, which has been accelerated since the State Council, the cabinet, issued a policy guideline in 2014, has largely improved social management efficiency and contained financial risks.As of the end of 2018, "tens of millions" of debt-related cases had been handled and millions of travel bans on overdue debtors had been issued by the system, according to a report the Supreme People's Court of China released on February 27.A transparent platform containing individuals' and institutions' credit records can offer lenders and regulators a clear basis on which to make decisions, so that financial risks can be controlled, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Thursday.However, Shang admitted that the business operation is a weak link. Business credit can provide an underlying basis and play a decisive role when it comes to production, consumption, and capital allocation, the Economic Daily reported on Thursday.Increasing fraudulent practices - including credit defaults and false information provided by listed companies - have raised social management costs and amplified financial risks in the country's economic development, Shang said.China's campaign to build a national social credit system by 2020 now involves almost all organizations across the country, analysts said. In the financial sector, the move should be overseen by the PBC, they said.The PBC has included all big banks, some small and medium-sized banks, and a few non-bank financial institutions into its Credit Reference Center, said Chen on Wednesday.All barriers between institutions and departments should be crossed, and the PBC should lead the campaign, Dong said. The system should not just include individuals' and organizations' loan records, but also consumption records and social security contribution records.