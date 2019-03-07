Chinese companies in Africa create great opportunities: official

A crane lifts a base tower of a power transmission and transformation project built by a Chinese company in Nigeria. Photo: VCG

Chinese companies operating in Africa have created huge opportunities for the continent's development, a senior political advisor said on Wednesday at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual sessions of the national legislative and political consultative bodies.There are more than 10,000 Chinese companies in Africa and more than 90 percent of them are private businesses, said Nan Cunhui, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, citing a recent survey.These companies have built roads, railways, airports, ports and other infrastructure projects in Africa, addressing bottlenecks in development, said Nan, also a vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. They have also invested in green energy development, including photovoltaic power stations, to boost local electricity supplies.The Chinese companies have also brought advanced technologies, development concepts and management to the continent, Nan said.Citing the operation of an industrial park in Egypt as an example, Nan said more than 95 percent of the employees are locals who develop professional skills and gain managerial know-how through their work."Chinese companies in Africa have contributed a lot to local economic development through infrastructure construction, job creation and tax payments," Nan said, "I believe China-Africa cooperation will go from strength to strength."