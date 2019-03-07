Measures in 2019 Government Work Report to boost China's A shares

The logo of Switzerland-based bank UBS Photo: VCG

China is likely to achieve its target of having a GDP growth rate between 6 percent and 6.5 percent this year based on positive signals from the 2019 Government Work Report released on Tuesday, UBS economists said in a note to the Global Times on Thursday."Our expectation is that China's economy could grow at 6.1 percent this year … If China-US trade talks reached a solution, the growth rate is likely to be between 6.2 percent to 6.3 percent," said Wang Tao, chief China economist and head of Asian economic research at UBS.Wang spoke highly of the fiscal measures in the report, which specifically targeted reducing tax burdens, boosting infrastructure investment and attracting foreign investment.Those policies will also send an upbeat note to China's capital market, said Gao Ting, head of China strategy at UBS Securities. For example, the 4-percentage-points cut in social insurance payments for enterprises is estimated to translate into a 1.6-percentage-point lift to A shares' profits this year.China's share market has responded positively to the government report in the past two days. On Thursday, transaction volumes at the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($149 billion) for a second consecutive day, recording a new high since November 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,106.42 points on Thursday, up 0.14 percent from the opening."The market rally reflected expectations for future government measures. But it will take [at least two to three months] for the policies to be digested and have an effect on companies' financial performance, so there could be some fluctuations in the next two months," Gao said.