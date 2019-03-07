Storm in a coffee cup!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

"There's many a struggle between the cup and lip" twists an old adage to show that a cup Starbucks released the other day had buyers in a froth. The limited edition "Cat Paw Cup" became a trophy for drooling customers as it was released on February 26. Priced at 199 yuan ($30), the limited edition tumbler sent fans over the edge. Some waited outside stores before dawn, even coming to blows for laying their hands on one. "It's even tougher than buying train tickets during the Spring Festival travel rush," quipped a consumer. A thousand pieces of the double glass-walled vessel with the interior made to look like a cat's paw, sold out in 0.07 seconds online on February 28. Those not lucky enough even offered more than 1,000 yuan ($150) to buy one from others. It's hard to understand what stirred the cat cup craze: probably young buyers' strong interest in cute things, or the power of conformity. But the frenzy offers a lesson: Companies ought to gauge the scale of marketing methods, and customers should learn to shop in a rational manner.