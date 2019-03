A woman, evacuated with her children from the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz, arrives at a screening area held by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on Wednesday. Veiled women carrying babies and wounded men on crutches hobbled out of the last jihadist village after US-backed forces pummelled the besieged enclave. Photo: AFP