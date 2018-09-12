High tech products including AI news anchor and AR livestreaming glasses shine at the two sessions

A girl from Hefei, East China's Anhui Province plays with an AI robot on July 22. Photo: VCG

High-tech intelligent products, including the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) female news anchor, shined during China's annual two sessions amid the country's rapid development in technology.Besides the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Xin Xiaomeng, the world's first female AI news anchor made her debut last Sunday.Xiaomeng was jointly developed by the Xinhua News Agency and Chinese private search engine company Sogou Inc. Her image is based on a female anchor from the Xinhua News Agency named Qu Meng.She can speak English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean and work online for 24 hours.Xinhua had already released a male virtual news anchor in November 2018 named Xin Xiaohao. He had worked for 10,000 minutes as of February 19, Xinhua reported.Apart from AI anchors, augmented reality livetreaming glasses are also put into use in this year's two sessions news report.The glasses are reportedly not only can be carried easily or provide live-streaming smoothly, but also do facial recognition.AI anchors came amid China's rapid development in high technologies in recent years, during which period conceptual AI products like face recognition payment, intelligent robot deliveryman and automatic drive had become common topics of Chinese people in daily life.According to a survey released by the China Youth Daily on Monday, nearly 90 percent of the respondents said they look positively to the application of AI technology in daily life in the next five years."Because of the technical progress and policy guidance, AI has begun to surface, and more and more AI applications have been used. The AI era has arrived. We cannot deny that our country's AI technology lags some foreign countries. However, it will not stop China's AI from developing," Luo Jun, CEO and Secretary-General of the World Forum on Science and Technological Innovation, told the Global Times on Thursday.Apart from reporters, CPPCC members are also taking advantages from the country's technological development as the CPPCC Member Duty app is now allowing them to deliver their proposals or interact with each other via various ways in terms of voice, words, pictures, videos, and documents.Zhong Zhengju, member of CPPCC and assistant manager of the Machining Department of Chongqing Shunduoli Motor-Vehicle Co, LTD, told the China Radio International Online that the app is very good as it allows her to keep communication with other members, discussing each others' proposals.