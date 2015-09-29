First Confucius University likely to be built to link overseas Chinese, cultivate culture talent

Yang Chaoming Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

A political advisor from East China's Shandong Province has proposed the establishment of the country's first Confucius University, which could serve as a link to overseas Chinese and a study center for their children.Yang Chaoming, head of the Confucius Research Institute of China and member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the Global Times that building a Confucius University is needed."Chinese people need to establish their cultural confidence, which requires a full understanding of history and the current situation. Many scholars have dreamt of building a Confucius University, which is closely related to the fate of traditional culture," Yang said.Yang stressed that the university can be a spiritual link among Chinese people around the world.Under the influence of Confucius' doctrine, the Chinese nation has lived together peacefully for thousands of years. Confucian thoughts have nurtured generations of outstanding descendants, he said."In the future, the Confucius University can serve as a traditional cultural learning center for overseas Chinese children," he suggested.Yang also noted that the university could help cultivate talent who will contribute to the country's governance and Party building.It is likely that Yang's proposal could become a reality someday.In September, Liu Jiayi, Party Chief of Shandong Province, said during the international Confucius culture festival in Qufu, Confucius hometown, that the Shandong Province is implementing the "Confucianism Masters" program, promoting the establishment of Confucius University and building a Confucian research center.

Foreigners and Chinese dressed in traditional ancient Chinese clothing as they paid their respects to Confucius at a ceremony to mark his 2566th birthday at the Temple of Confucius in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. Events are being held in Confucian temples across the country. Photo: IC