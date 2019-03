Buyers and visitors taste pineapple at a Hainan tropical fruit industry expo in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, on Thursday. The expo attracted more than 100 companies and 100 domestic and foreign buyers. The province is trying to combine the processing of agricultural products with various sectors like travel, cultural education and healthcare. Hainan has a basic plan already drawn up, led by the tropical fruit and vegetable processing sector. Photo: VCG