Chengdu–Kunming rail project finishes Yongren-Guangtong part

The Chengdu-Kunming railway reconstruction project that passes through one of the most difficult terrains in the world finished track laying from Yongren to Guangtong county, in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Tuesday, according to Chinese Railways' WeChat account on Wednesday.The Yongren-Guangtong section is planned to be put in operation later in 2019, and the whole railway project is planned to be finished in 2022.The new Chengdu-Kunming railway will cut the travel time between the two cities from 20 hours to seven, and will serve as both passenger and freight lines to meet increasing needs that have emerged with local economic development.The reconstruction project has high technical requirements due to the difficult geological conditions between the two cities. A tunnel named Mintai in Yunnan Province, which is part of the new project, passes through six shattered fault zones and five water-abundant areas. The project has to meet challenges including projecting mud soil, collapse, and rock deformations.After the new Chengdu-Kunming railway goes into operation, the original one, which has been in operation since 1970, will mainly be used for freight transportation and short-distance passenger transportation.