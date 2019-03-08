Vice President stresses confidence in managing China's own affairs well

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Thursday called on people to have confidence in managing China's own affairs well when he joined deliberation with fellow deputies to the National People's Congress from Hunan Province at the annual legislative session.



Wang noted the remarkable progress the country has made over the past year and gave his complete support for the government work report under deliberation.



It is necessary to remain focused amid the most profound changes in the world's political and economic situations since the end of the Cold War, Wang said, adding that China remains the world's largest developing country and the problem of unbalanced development can only be solved by further development.

