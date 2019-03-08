DPRK blasts joint military exercise by South Korea, US

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday blasted South Korea and the United States for holding a joint military exercise, saying it was a violation of summit agreements they reached with the DPRK last year.
It is a violent violation of the joint declarations and statements that the DPRK reached with the United States and South Korea last year, the official Korean Central News Agency said in a report.
"This also represents a frontal challenge to the aim and desires of all (Korean) people and the international community for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula
," the report added.
South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off a new week-long joint exercise named Dong Maeng that replaced their major springtime Key Resolve drills.