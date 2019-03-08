Britain confirms flights protection in no-deal Brexit scenario

British government has confirmed details of measures that would ensure flights continuity in the event of no-deal Brexit
, Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority said in an announcement on Thursday.
The announcement came as the EU is also about to finalize its no-deal aviation regulation that would protect British airlines flying into Europe.
"Measures put forward by the UK and the EU will ensure that flights can continue in any scenario; deal or no deal," said British Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg.
"This is good news, not only for the industry but most importantly it reaffirms the fact that passengers can book flights with confidence, as normal," Sugg said.
The British minister said, however, that he hoped the contingency measures would never be needed as the efforts remain focused on securing a deal from the EU.
According to the announcement, around 164 million passengers travel between Britain and the EU each year.