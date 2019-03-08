US-listed Chinese firms trade lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded lower on Thursday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of SINA Corporation and Ctrip.com International fell 6.18 percent and 5.42 percent, respectively, leading the losers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



US stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors weighed mixed US economic data and the European Central Bank's moves to cut its economic growth forecast for 2019, stoking anxiety over a worsening global economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 200.23 points, or 0.78 percent, to 25,473.23. The S&P 500 decreased 22.52 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,748.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 84.46 points, or 1.13 percent, to 7,421.46.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 5.4 percent to 16.59 on Thursday.



As of Wednesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,816.23, marking a 2.98-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 22.91-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.

