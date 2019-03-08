Chinese federation holds Women's Day gathering

A reception is held ahead of the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Shen Yueyue, vice chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and president of the All-China Women's Federation, addresses a reception held ahead of the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a reception held ahead of the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Guests pose for a photo during a reception held ahead of the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Guests pose for a photo during a reception held ahead of the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

The All-China Women's Federation held a gathering attended by Chinese women representatives from all walks of life, as well as foreign diplomats and experts in Beijing Thursday ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on Friday.The federation's president Shen Yueyue said in a speech that the sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security in the Chinese people, including women, has been growing.Shen, who is also vice chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, called on Chinese women to conscientiously perform their duties, strive for a better life and mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with outstanding accomplishments.Chinese women are willing to work together with women from other countries to build a better world for all women and for all people, she added.More than 1,000 people were present at the event to observe International Women's Day on March 8.