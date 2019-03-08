View of Yellow River Delta national natural reserve in east China's Shandong

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2019 shows the view of the Yellow River Delta national natural reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. The Yellow River Delta national natural reserve lies in Dongying City, from where the Yellow River empties itself into the Bohai Sea. In recent years, the natural reserve has been making efforts to protect ecological diversity and restore wetland in order to promote a harmonious coexistence between man and nature. (Photo:Xinhua)

