Chinese state councilor, FM expresses greetings to women on Int'l Women's Day

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi extended greetings to women on Friday, International Women's Day.



At a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress, Wang extended greetings to all the women including those who are present at the press conference room.



Wang is expected to brief journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and answer questions on a wide range of issues.