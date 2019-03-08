HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese state councilor, FM meets press on foreign policy
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/8 10:26:05
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press Friday morning on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.
Wang is expected to brief journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and answer questions on a wide range of issues.
