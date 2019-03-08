Xi to attend opening ceremony of 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation: FM

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in late April in Beijing and deliver a keynote speech, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.

Xi will also chair a leaders' roundtable, he said.

The number of foreign heads of state and government expected to attend will be much more than that of the first BRF, Wang said, noting that it will be a much bigger event with thousands of delegates from over 100 countries expected to attend.

There will be more side events, including 12 sub-forums focusing on practical cooperation, he said, adding that a conference will be organized specifically for the business community for the first time.

With the theme of "Belt and Road Cooperation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future," the second BRF aims to bring about high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Wang said.

"China looks forward to a full exchange of views on our future cooperation plans," he said.

