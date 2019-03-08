China believes Europe will keep its fundamental long-term interests in mind and pursue a China policy that is independent, consistent and forward-leaning, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.
Europe is always high on China's diplomatic agenda, and China supports European integration and a united and strong European Union, Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.
Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit Europe on his first overseas trip this year, which speaks volumes about China's support for Europe, Wang said.
China-Europe ties are generally positive and the two parties have more fields to agree than disagree, and in a world full of uncertainties, China and Europe are both for multilateralism and against unilateralism and protectionism, and have common views and concerns on these important issues, he added.
Wang noted that bilateral relationship is not insulated from external interference, and China hopes to have more dialogue with Europe to properly handle and manage the situation.
"We hope that Europe will work with China to deepen all areas of our mutually beneficial cooperation, uphold international rules, and contribute to global peace," Wang said.
China welcomes Italy and other European countries to take an active part in the Belt and Road
Initiative, Wang added.