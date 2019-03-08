Draft foreign investment law to be submitted to NPC for review

A draft foreign investment law will be submitted to the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation, according to an explanatory document on the draft available to the press Friday afternoon.



The foreign investment law, once adopted, will become a new and fundamental law for China's foreign investment, says the explanation to be delivered by Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, to deputies attending an NPC plenary session.



The draft law has gone through two readings by the NPC Standing Committee, which made the decision in late January to submit the draft for a third reading.

