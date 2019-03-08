China's key legislative work for 2019 highlighted

China's top legislature on Friday highlighted its legislative work for 2019, which includes deliberating on the Civil Code, formulating Amendment XI to the Criminal Law and the real estate tax law, and revising the Securities Law, among others.



The legislation plan was included in the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), to be delivered Friday to the second session of the 13th NPC.



Major legislative items also inlude formulation of the laws on promotion of basic medical and health care, export control, community correction, integrated military-civilian development, guarantee for veterans, and administrative discipline; and revision of the the Law on Officers on Active Service, the Military Service Law, the Law on the People's Armed Police Force, the Organic Law of the NPC, and the NPC procedural rules.



Research will be conducted for the drafting of laws on bio-security and Yangtze River conservation, according to the report.



All these tasks need to be expedited so that they are completed on schedule, it said.

