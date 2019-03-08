China, DPRK to jointly build ties for new era: FM

China will work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to build a relationship for the new era, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.



Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic relations, and it is in both sides' shared interest to carry on and develop the longstanding friendship, Wang said.



The foreign minister noted that China fully supports the DPRK in exploring a development path that suits itself and making continuous progress in socialist construction, in implementing a new national strategy and focusing more on economic growth and better livelihoods.



China will work with the DPRK to solve the Peninsula issue by political means, and to maintain peace and stability in the region, Wang told the press.

