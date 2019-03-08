Decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, the future: FM

Decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities and the future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.



Wang made the remarks in response to questions about China-US relationship at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.



Regarding claims of decoupling the China-US economies by some individuals as "wishful thinking," Wang said "decoupling from China would mean decoupling from opportunities, from the future and in a sense, even from the world."



Wang said cooperation and frictions have always existed alongside each other in the China-US relations, but cooperation has always outweighed frictions.



"We still have a positive outlook on China-US relations. The two countries will not, and should not descend into confrontation," Wang said.



"Returning to the outdated Cold War thinking goes against the present-day trend, has no future and will be unpopular," he said.



Wang said the interests of the two countries have been inseparable, citing figures on bilateral trade, investment and personnel exchanges last year.



Bilateral trade surpassed 630 billion US dollars last year, cumulative bilateral investment exceeded 240 billion dollars, while more than five million trips were made between the two countries in 2018, according to Wang.



Cooperation remains the mainstream of China-US ties, which the leaders of both countries agree on and is supported by people from all walks of life in the two countries, he said.



Wang noted that the ongoing economic and trade consultations have made substantial progress, to the applause of both sides and the international community.



"It shows as long as the two sides stick to mutual respect and equal consultations, solutions to any difficult problems facing the two countries and acceptable to both sides can be found," he said.

