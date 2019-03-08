Int'l Women's Day celebrated in India

The International Women's Day is being celebrated in India with much gaiety and fervor on Friday and the country's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion.



A glittering program was organized at the Chinese embassy on Thursday where many women from different walks of life participated to mark the occasion. Indian women performed local folk dances in colorful costumes from the western Indian state of Rajasthan to the music of popular Bollywood songs.



Dr Jiang Yili, the wife of Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, said this day dedicated to women was the flag for women around the world to fight for liberation, equality and self-development.



"Today, women all over the world are playing a more and more important role on the world stage. They are striving for progress and they are carrying forward the spirit of self-esteem, self-confidence, self-reliance and self-improvement. We have made a tremendous achievement," she said on the occasion.



Nidhi Jain, an Indian woman who attended the event, said that women held a very strong position in both countries which are one of the oldest civilizations in the world.



Wives of Chinese diplomats walked down the ramp in a fashion show dressed in Qipao, a traditional and feminine body-hugging dress in China. The event also had a fashion show showcasing the richness of Indian textiles and embroideries.



Prime Minister Modi tweeted in the morning, "On International Women's Day, we salute our indomitable women power. We are proud to have taken numerous decisions that have furthered women empowerment. Every Indian is proud of the stupendous accomplishments of women in various spheres."



Greeting women, President Kovind said, "I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens and particularly to the daughters of India who, through their success, have brought glory to the nation. We are proud of them. This day is dedicated to women power. Keeping pace with the changing times, women have proved themselves in every sphere of life and have won laurels for their talent. I extend my best wishes to all on this happy day."

