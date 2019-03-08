Improving China-Japan relations meets common interests of two peoples: FM

China-Japan relations have got back on track and show a positive momentum toward improved and stronger ties, which fully meets the common interests of the two peoples, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.



Wang made the statement at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.



Experience shows that whenever Japan adopts an objective and rational view of China's development, and honors the various political principles already reached, the relationship will steer clear of obstacles and interference, and enjoy a stable and brighter outlook, according to Wang.



In that scenario, the two countries can also unleash the full potential of their cooperation and create far greater space for it, he said.



Wang noted that the improvement of China-Japan relations is still in the early stage.



"Looking ahead, we must match our actions to our words, adopt an honest attitude towards history and an objective view of reality, work actively for a better future, and take more solid and determined steps in the right direction," he said.



"I'm sure as the two sides work together to further cement the political foundation of our relations, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and foster greater friendship between our people, China-Japan relations will enter a stage of stable development, where we will have more frequent exchanges in various fields and high-level interactions will come about naturally," he concluded.

