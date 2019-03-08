Casualties of attack on Afghan gathering rise to 11 dead, 95 injured

The death toll of attacks on a gathering in Kabul on Thursday reached to 11 dead and 95 injured, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi said Friday.



A public meeting with the participation of more than 1,000 people including politicians and government officials, prominent among them former president Hamid Karzai and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, was underway to pay homage to the late politician Abdul Ali Mazari who was killed by the Taliban group 24 years ago, when suddenly about one dozen mortars fired by militants struck the meeting, forcing the participants to disperse and run away.



"Our investigation has found that 11 people were martyred and 95 others sustained injuries due to the terrorist attack on the gathering," Rahimi told Xinhua.



The hardliner Islamic State (IS) group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bloody offensive.



However, Rahimi said, "Preliminary investigation has found that the Taliban outfit had plotted the attack."



The Taliban hasn't claim responsibility for the deadly attack yet.

