CNNC confirms preparations for China’s first floating nuclear plant

Gu Jun (first from right), CNNC general manager, also a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), at the Friday CNNC press conference. Photo: Courtesy of CNNC

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) confirmed on Friday that the firm is in preparation for a floating nuclear power plant, which reportedly will be the first one in China, off the coast of East China's Shandong Province.Gu Jun, CNNC general manager, also a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), confirmed the project with the Global Times reporter on Friday at a press conference in Beijing.Gu did not reveal further details of the project, saying that information including the volume of investment is still unknown.A floating nuclear power plant is a site with one or more nuclear reactors, located on a platform out at sea that can provide electricity and heat to areas with difficult access, such as in cold northern China regions.The first platform of the CNNC project will cost 14 billion yuan ($2.08 billion) and will be put into use in 2021, Shandong-based Qilu Evening News reported in November 2018.An anonymous CNNC engineer, who is part of the project, previously told the Global Times that the floating nuclear plant is built for a local industrial park.The building of the floating nuclear plant in China is not a surprise, as Russia and the US have done a lot in the area, Gu pointed out.Nuclear energy will also play a more important role in aerospace exploration and submerging in the future, Gu said.Russia launched the world's first floating nuclear plant in May 2018.The CNNC and Russian state nuclear company Rosatom signed a 20-billion-yuan nuclear deal including the introduction of Russia's third-generation VVER-1200 nuclear technology into China.Gu said they are going through procedures for the project and will possibly introduce the technology by the end of this year.Apart from Russia, the CNNC has also been actively cooperating with many other countries such as Iran, Bulgaria, and Saudi Arabia to make China's nuclear technology go global.