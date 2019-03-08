China's national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

Photo: Xinhua

The second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, started its second plenary meeting Friday afternoon.Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the plenary meeting at the Great Hall of the People.National legislators will hear a work report of the 13th NPC Standing Committee and an explanation on the draft foreign investment law during the meeting.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a work report of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua