Finnish president accepts resignation of gov't

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto accepted the resignation of the government led by centrist Prime Minister Juha Sipila, national broadcaster Yle said on Friday morning.



The president has asked the government to complete its term in office and serve as the caretaker government.



Yle quoted Center Party MP Arto Satonen as saying that the situation will not make much difference as the government's term in office was nearly over.



The parliamentary election is due in April.



Media reports said the government faltered after its major health reform virtually failed.



The government will hold a press conference later Friday, said Yle.

