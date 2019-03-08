More women are top lawmakers and political advisors at the two sessions

Two NPC deputies from ethnic minority groups arrive at the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening ceremony of the second session of 13th NPC. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

Chinese lawmakers and political advisors hailed the country's progress in protecting women's rights on Friday, which was International Women's Day, as the number of women holding seats at the ongoing two sessions continues to climb.The two sessions refer to the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is China's top political advisory body.Among the 2,975 deputies to the 13th NPC, there are 2,233 men and 742 women who account for 24.94 percent of the total, an increase of 1.5 percent from the 12th NPC.Moreover, a Global Times reporter found that there are more women than men NPC deputies born in the 1990s, creating a more balanced gender ratio at this year's two sessions.In addition, there are 440 women who are members of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, accounting for 20.3 percent of members, an increase from 17.8 percent from the 12th NPC, news site womenofchina.cn reported.Among the 438 ethnic minority deputies to the 13th NPC, 184, or 42 percent, are women, said the report.According to data from the Center for American Women and Politics, in 2018, 110 women held seats in the US Congress, comprising 20.6 percent of the total 535 members."The increasing number of female NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members in the two sessions indicates that more women are participating in the country's political affairs and exercising their ability in discussions of state affairs," Ran Hui, an NPC deputy from the Tujia minority group in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, told the Global Times.Ran said that the government is paying more attention to women's roles and influence in the country.He Fei, an NPC deputy from Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, told the Global Times that women are being treated more fairly in political elections which shows progress in the gender equality.In the Government Work Report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the second session of the 13th NPC on Tuesday, China vowed to stop gender and identity discrimination in employment.