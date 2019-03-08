Xi stresses implementation of rural revitalization strategy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for more efforts to implement the rural revitalization strategy with the chief goal to modernize agriculture and rural areas.



"The top task for implementing the rural revitalization strategy is to ensure supply of important farm produce, grain in particular," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



He made the remarks when joining deliberation with deputies from Henan Province at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

