Diplomatic stance shows China's confidence

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: He Zhuoqian/GT

Facing harsh questions on issues including strained China-US relations, "debt trap" accusations and political influence through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted China's diplomatic principles and stance on Friday, showing the country's growing confidence in addressing complicated international situations.At a media conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday, Wang briefed international media on China's diplomacy in hot regional and world issues, including the trade war, Korean Peninsula denuclearization process and the Venezuelan crisis, among others.Wang stressed that cooperation is the mainstream of China-US relations, and will not descend into confrontation. "Decoupling from China would mean decoupling from opportunities, from the future, and in a sense, even from the world.""Wang has made clear China's fundamental diplomatic principles and stance [at Friday's media conference], which will give international society a more objective, thorough and accurate understanding," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times. "The predictability of China's future moves has increased, which is conducive to avoiding misjudgment between each other."Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that in 2019, China faces external challenges, including the prevailing unilateralism which complicates the international situation and has led to the trade war as well as hot regional issues, such as recent India-Pakistan tensions.Ruan said under this backdrop, China should stick closely to multilateralism, which is also the core of our diplomacy. "China can also play a greater role in pushing forward dialogue to solve challenging regional issues," he said.In 2018, trade between China and the US exceeded $630 billion, two-way investment surpassed $240 billion, and people-to-people exchanges were more than 5 million. Almost all big US companies have operations in China, and almost all US states cooperate with China, Wang said.In the context in which Washington stressed competition, Wang called both sides to focus on expanding cooperation.Ruan said this shows China's confidence in shaping future China-US relations. "China-US relations should not be decided by one side. China and the US are responsible for shaping bilateral relations," Ruan said.Wang stressed that being aggressive has never been a tradition in China, and hegemony is not China's choice. Like other countries, China will safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, and will not tolerate any infringement on its sovereignty and dignity.As for the ongoing trade talks, Wang noted that it has achieved substantial progress and has been welcomed by the international community, which shows that as long as we adhere to mutual respect and commit to consultations on an equal footing, we can find a solution to any problem acceptable to both sides.But it's unknown what the next problem will be between China and the US after trade war, Ruan said. "China-US relations are now an ambivalent relationship. It will certainly not be tranquil, for sure."According to Ruan, China has no problem competing with the US as we don't seek hegemony, and China's development can create more favorable conditions for other developing countries.While US President Donald Trump is now meeting massive domestic pressure and his decisions are often challenged by the Democratic Party, Ruan said that dealing with Trump is still the only solution.The word "cooperation" was frequently used in Wang's Friday speech and he also expressed China's willingness to play a constructive role in the Korean Peninsula issue, India-Pakistan tensions, the South China Sea and Venezuela.The key to solving the Peninsula issue, as Wang pointed out, is to work out a general roadmap for denuclearization and the establishment of a peace mechanism."We will give full support to North Korea in implementing the new national strategy, focusing on economic development and improving people's livelihood and we will fully support North Korea in pursuing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and addressing its legitimate concerns in the process of denuclearization," Wang said.As for the BRI, Wang cited examples that show the benefits the BRI has brought to participating countries.The BRI is not a "debt trap" but an "economic pie" that benefits the locals, he said.The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway in Kenya has generated close to 50,000 jobs and increased economic growth by 1.5 percentage points. In Uzbekistan, Chinese workers and local people worked together to build a 19-kilometer tunnel in 900 days, allowing people in remote areas to travel by train across mountains in just 900 seconds, he added.It's not a "geopolitical tool," but a great opportunity for shared development, Wang stressed."I felt a strong China responsibility from Wang's speech. China has become an important driving force for other countries to realize economic development and prosperity through the BRI," Li said.Ruan said that the BRI is not perfect, but China and other countries are working together to improve it. "Accusations over the BRI won't make China's international environment deteriorate as the initiative is too popular."