China reiterates support for peaceful dialogue on Venezuelan situation

In response to a Global Times reporter's question on the situation of Venezuela in a press conference on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the sovereignty and independence of every country is precious and should be equally cherished. China will continue to support the Venezuelan government and opposition parties in seeking a political solution through peaceful dialogue to maintain national stability and people's security.



Wang added that the decision of Latin American countries to establish and grow relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle accords with the trend of history and our times. It's a correct choice that serves their fundamental and long-term interests. Such a choice shouldn't be interfered with or criticized, he noted. In recent years, China's relations with Latin American countries have made great progress. China-Latin America cooperation does not target any third party and has no intention of "touching anyone's cheese," he said.



Also on Friday, the UN ­human rights office announced that it will send a team to Venezuela next week to meet victims of rights violations. The "technical mission," which is expected to be in Venezuela from Monday to March 22, will also try to pave the way for a future visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, her office said in a statement.



Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza invited Bachelet to visit his country in an address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week.



Venezuela has been gripped by a devastating political crisis and economic meltdown, which the US and other countries blame on what they describe as the misrule of President Nicolas Maduro.



The US has led a diplomatic campaign in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido who has declared himself interim president and is recognized by about 50 countries, notably within the EU.





