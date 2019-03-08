UK grants rare diplomatic protection

The UK said it will take the "extremely unusual" move of granting diplomatic protection to British-­Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-­Ratcliffe jailed in Iran over spying allegation - in response to the "unacceptable treatment" experienced by the dual national including a lack of medical care during her three years in detention.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 as she was leaving Iran at the end of a holiday with her infant daughter. She was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2016 for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government.

