China to test 4 large amphibious aircraft

An amphibious aircraft AG600 is displayed for the 11th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 30, 2016. The AG600 is by far the world's largest amphibian aircraft, about the size of a Boeing 737. Photo:Xinhua

Four AG600 large amphibious airplanes will conduct flight tests to facilitate the aircrafts certification schedule, said its developer the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Friday.In 2019, AVIC will focus on three major aspects to push forward the AG600 project - the flight tests of the aircraft, the aircraft design optimization, and parts fabrication, said AVIC.The test flight of the No.001 AG600 aircraft will test the model's characteristics of stalling, hydrodynamic and flight envelope extension.Meanwhile, test pilots will also begin training for this new model.Codenamed "Kunlong," the AG600 is designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft. It is a special-purpose civil aircraft designed to fight forest fires and water rescues.The AG600 conducted its maiden flight in December 2017.It can carry out sea rescue operations under complex meteorological conditions and can withstand two-meter-high waves.It is capable of carrying 50 people during a maritime search and rescue mission. It also provides support for China's marine monitoring and safety patrol.In the following design optimization of the AG600, the design team will optimize the structure and systems to tap the potential of the large aircraft platform, according to the AVIC.They will improve designs for the aircraft's maximum take-off weight, install pressurized cabins, and improve the firefighting and emergency rescue systems.According to the plan, the parts fabrication of the No. 003 AG600 airplane will start in 2019, said AVIC.Xinhua