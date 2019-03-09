Dough figurine competition held in northwest China's Shaanxi

A villager band perform during a Dough Figurine competition at Ashou Village of Qiangbai Town in Dali County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2019. This annual competition is going to select the most beautiful Dough Figurines. Currently, the making of dough figurines has become a local pillar industry. (Photo:Xinhua)

Villagers carry dough figurines for a competition at Ashou Village of Qiangbai Town in Dali County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2019. This annual competition is going to select the most beautiful Dough Figurines. Currently, the making of dough figurines has become a local pillar industry.(Photo:Xinhua)

