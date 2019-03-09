Chicago soybeans settle lower

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures settled mixed on Friday, with soybeans falling.



The most active soybean contract for May delivery were down 6.75 cents, or 0.75 percent to close at 8.9575 dollars per bushel. May corn was down 1 cent, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 3.6425 dollars per bushel. May wheat was up 1.25 cents, or 0.29 percent, to close at 4.395 dollars per bushel.



The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed on Friday morning that private exporters reported export sales of 664,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2018/2019 marketing year. But the news failed to boost soybean futures on Friday. The March report also indicates reduced global wheat supplies, primarily on lower production forecasts for Kazakhstan and Iraq. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2018/19 US wheat this month is for larger supplies, lower exports, reduced domestic use, and higher ending stocks.



Still, bargain buying propped up the CBOT wheat futures, which had fallen more than 2 percent during each of the past two days.



CBOT corn closed lower as the USDA in the latest report estimates reduced exports, and larger US ending stocks.

