British PM says EU action will have big impact on vote in House of Commons next week

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a message to the European Union on Friday saying its action will have a big impact on a crucial vote in the House of Commons next week.
May used a visit to a factory in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, to stress the importance of the part Brussels should play in seeking a deal on a future relationship after Britain leaves the EU later this month.
May will urge the more than 640 MPs on Tuesday to support her Brexit
deal in a meaningful vote.
Political commentators are predicting she will lose by as many as 100 votes, lower than the record 230 she lost by earlier this year, but still the prospect of a big defeat.
Speaking on Friday, May warned that Britain could face not leaving the EU at all.
She said: "Just as MPs will face a big choice next week, the EU has to make a choice too.
"We are both participants in this process. It is in the European Union's interest for the UK to leave with a deal. EU leaders tell me time is running out, my message to them is now is the time."
May said the decisions the EU make over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote in the House of Commons.
She wants the EU to make changes over the Irish border issue which is at the center of the current impasse blocking a breakthrough in the quest for a deal.
May said if MPs at Westminster reject her deal on Tuesday, nothing will be certain, with a possible delay to the departure or even not leaving the EU at all.
"MPs face an historic choice next week. If MPs don't vote for that deal then we know we will see ongoing uncertainty," she said.
May said: "The British people have already moved on. They are ready for this to be settled."