China to expand opening-up in international shipping, tourism, professional services in Hainan FTZ

China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan attends a press conference on China's domestic market and all-round opening-up for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

China will expand opening-up in fields such as international shipping, tourism and professional services in Hainan as the southern Chinese island is building a pilot free trade zone (FTZ).The government will support accelerated growth of sectors like medical and health services and international exhibitions to attract more innovative players, Zhong Shan, the minister of commerce, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session Saturday.More decision-making power in reform measures will be granted to the Hainan pilot FTZ in terms of trade and investment facilitation, government supervision and other aspects, Zhong added."The environment should never be compromised during the development of the Hainan pilot FTZ," Zhong said.China announced plans in April 2018 to build a pilot FTZ covering the whole island and explore the establishment of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.